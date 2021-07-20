Man pleads guilty to murder in deadly shooting at California synagogue

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to murder in a deadly attack at a synagogue in Southern California on the last day of Passover two years ago, during which he spewed anti-Semitic remarks, fatally shot a 60-year-old woman and injured three others.

In a deal that spared him the death penalty, the man, John T. Earnest, agreed to serve the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting at Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego on April 27, 2019, the San Diego County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

“While we reserved the option of trying this as a death penalty case, life in prison without the possibility of parole for the defendant is an appropriate resolution to this violent hate crime, and we hope it brings a measure of justice and closure to the victims, their families, friends and the wider community,” Summer Stephan, the San Diego County district attorney, said in a statement. She said she had consulted with victims and their relatives before agreeing to the deal.