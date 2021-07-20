In Britney Spears’ case and many others, court’s view of the person gets frozen in time

Recent reports on Britney Spears’ guardianship (“What’s conservatorship? Ask Britney Spears,” Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Opinion, July 16) focus on personal autonomy vs. the role the state grants to a guardian when an individual’s capacity for self-care is seen as limited. Variability of rules from state to state and oversight of guardianship also have been discussed.

Missing in these commentaries is the way the person in question may grow and change. In assessing the need for guardianship, the court’s view of a person seems to get frozen in time.

Missing are several perspectives: the ups and downs in the individual’s current functioning (evident in Spears at the time of the conservatorship, in 2008); the possibility of episodes of limited capacity, as opposed to fixed deficits; the likelihood of change with treatment and with emerging maturity; and the role of recovery over time.