Canceling student debt won’t solve the thorny problem of college costs

As a higher-education professional, I have seen the burden of student debt. However, the proposal to cancel federally held college debt for all is not the way to solve this thorny problem (“The Biden administration must cancel student loan debt,” Opinion, July 12).

I worked for a private university for many years. I would routinely speak with parents and students about how to pay for college. I would also look at how the university was spending the money it received for tuition and room and board.

Unfortunately, families have been sold a bill of goods that borrowing money to fulfill the dreams of their children is a greater good for society. Amenities such as gourmet dining, new athletic fields, and luxurious dorms can offer an experience that has fueled an arms race for these schools. Parents are eagerly putting on a ball and chain that will follow them into retirement with Parent Plus loans. Students are signing loan paperwork without a thought to how that debt will hinder their ability to choose employment in the future.