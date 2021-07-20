Finally, restaurants are giving vegans something to sink their teeth into

As a longtime vegan, I was delighted to read about the plant-based dining trend taking off (“The next course: More menus are going meatless,” Page A1, July 18). In the past, if I wanted to go out to dinner with friends, there were only salads or vegetable side dishes available, which did not even come close to satisfying my hunger. When I call in advance now to see whether a restaurant can accommodate vegans, I’m usually told the chef will come up with something. Unfortunately, the “something” would be a huge plate of uninspired mishmash devoid of plant-based protein, which got old by the third bite.
Just to clarify the issue of adequate protein intake on a plant-based diet, eating a variety of legumes, whole grains, and vegetables can provide all the necessary amino acids our bodies need.
By patronizing vegan restaurants, we can work toward saving the planet bite by bite.
Ellen Taylor
Newton