Finally, restaurants are giving vegans something to sink their teeth into

As a longtime vegan, I was delighted to read about the plant-based dining trend taking off (“The next course: More menus are going meatless,” Page A1, July 18). In the past, if I wanted to go out to dinner with friends, there were only salads or vegetable side dishes available, which did not even come close to satisfying my hunger. When I call in advance now to see whether a restaurant can accommodate vegans, I’m usually told the chef will come up with something. Unfortunately, the “something” would be a huge plate of uninspired mishmash devoid of plant-based protein, which got old by the third bite.

Just to clarify the issue of adequate protein intake on a plant-based diet, eating a variety of legumes, whole grains, and vegetables can provide all the necessary amino acids our bodies need.