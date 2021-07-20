Anthony Joshua defending heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk in September

Anthony Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles against former undisputed world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sept. 25. The fight pits two 2012 London Olympic gold medalists against each other: Joshua topped the podium in the super-heavyweight division and Usyk reigned supreme in the heavyweight bracket. The mandatory WBO title fight fills a vacancy after Joshua’s all-British blockbuster against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia in August was scuppered when a United States arbitrator ordered the WBC champion to take on Deontay Wilder again. That contest is in October. Renowned for his nimble footwork, exemplary hand speed and head movement, Usyk collected all four major world belts at cruiserweight and has won all 18 of his professional contests, 13 of them inside the distance.

AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer, the club announced. The Serie A club said doctors expect the 56-year-old Gazidis to make a full recovery and that he will remain operational during his treatment. “Of course, there is never a good time for a diagnosis of cancer. But I have a very curable form of cancer and a positive diagnosis,” Gazidis said in the statement. “I have world-class medical expertise, and the support of so many loved ones and everyone at the club, and I am confident based on all advice that the cancer will be treated successfully, with a full recovery.” Gazidis joined Milan in December 2018 after occupying the same position at Arsenal in the 10 years prior.

AUTO RACING

Brad Keselowski buys a stake in Roush Fenway

Brad Keselowski announced Tuesday that he would be buying into Roush Fenway racing, replacing Ryan Newman in the No. 6 car. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Brad Keselowski is ready to begin the “next evolution” of his racing career. Jack Roush put a long-term vision for Roush Fenway Racing in motion when the 79-year-old team owner introduced Keselowski as a new partner in the NASCAR team. Keselowski is leaving Team Penske, where he won the 2012 championship, because he wanted an ownership role in an organization as part of his legacy in NASCAR. With Roush Fenway, Keselowski will not only drive the No. 6 Ford next season but have a considerable role off the track. Keselowski will replace Ryan Newman, who drove the Roush flagship car the past three seasons. Keselowski said he had four reasons for joining Roush Fenway: a long-term driving contract, being in a leadership role with the team, taking on an ownership role, and having a place in the sport when he retires from driving. He likes the competitive future of the team particularly, with the advent of NASCAR’s next generation car. “I think I am buying into a stock that is about to go up,” Keselowski said during a news conference at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Although terms were not disclosed, team President Steve Newmark said Keselowski paid for his “minority” stake in the team but neither Roush nor the Fenway Sports Group relinquished any shares.