Boston College product Sal Frelick signs with Milwaukee Brewers

Boston College product Sal Frelick, a first-round pick of the Brewers, reportedly signed a $4 million deal with Milwaukee on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Frelick, taken 15th overall in this month’s draft, hit .359 with a .443 on-base percentage this past season for the Eagles. The Lexington native was named first-team All-ACC and was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
They’ve signed! ✍️— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 20, 2021
Congrats to @SalFrelick, @tylerblack_6 and @AlexBinelas13! The three Brewers draft picks have agreed to terms with the club. pic.twitter.com/WIKDWr2Lvc
“It was super special,” Frelick said shortly after he was drafted by the Brewers. “I didn’t want to think too highly that I was going to go to this team and put all my emotions on, ‘I’m going here.’ I had my expectations that I was going to go in this range, see the guys who went off the board, and go from there. Logistical-wise, it was kind of how I expected it to be.”
After the selection, Brewers area scout Ty Blankmeyer said the 5-foot-9-inch, 180-pound Frelick has the “it” factor,.
“The big thing from a performance standpoint is when he walked on the field every day, there was always something he did to help his team win, help his team give his team a chance,” Blankmeyer said. “Whether it was making a diving play, whether it was getting the big hit like he did in a huge comeback versus Auburn early in the year, whether it was moving a runner over, it was like countless.
“He could lay down a bunt; he could beat you in two-strike counts; he can hit for power like it’s everything he did, like he finds a way to win. So he’s a winner. You know, that’s the bottom line.”
