Boston College product Sal Frelick signs with Milwaukee Brewers

The 21-year-old Frelick, taken 15th overall in this month’s draft, hit .359 with a .443 on-base percentage this past season for the Eagles. The Lexington native was named first-team All-ACC and was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

“It was super special,” Frelick said shortly after he was drafted by the Brewers. “I didn’t want to think too highly that I was going to go to this team and put all my emotions on, ‘I’m going here.’ I had my expectations that I was going to go in this range, see the guys who went off the board, and go from there. Logistical-wise, it was kind of how I expected it to be.”

After the selection, Brewers area scout Ty Blankmeyer said the 5-foot-9-inch, 180-pound Frelick has the “it” factor,.

“The big thing from a performance standpoint is when he walked on the field every day, there was always something he did to help his team win, help his team give his team a chance,” Blankmeyer said. “Whether it was making a diving play, whether it was getting the big hit like he did in a huge comeback versus Auburn early in the year, whether it was moving a runner over, it was like countless.

“He could lay down a bunt; he could beat you in two-strike counts; he can hit for power like it’s everything he did, like he finds a way to win. So he’s a winner. You know, that’s the bottom line.”

