Game 96: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and pregame notes

Coming off a weekend in which they scored just six runs in three games against the Yankees, the Red Sox ripped the Blue Jays for eight runs in the first inning and three in the second. Six homers accounted for 12 of the 13 runs.

RED SOX (57-38): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (5-5, 4.91 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (48-43): TBA

Pitching: RHP Thomas Hatch (season debut)

Time: 7:07 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Hatch: Xander Bogaerts 0-2, Michael Chavis 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 0-1, J.D. Martinez 1-3, Kevin Plawecki 0-0, Hunter Renfroe 0-1, Alex Verdugo 0-1, Christian Vázquez 0-2

Blue Jays vs. Richards: Bo Bichette 3-8, Cavan Biggio 1-7, Jonathan Davis 0-2, Randal Grichuk 3-9, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 5-7, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1-7, Teoscar Hernández 4-8, Danny Jansen 0-1, Reese McGuire 3-6, Marcus Semien 5-19, George Springer 4-20

Stat of the day: Monday night marked the first time in franchise history the Red Sox belted three homers in the top of the first inning, and their first eight-run first inning since July 2, 2015, also against Toronto on the road.

Notes: Richards is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three starts against Toronto this season. He is 3-5 with a 5.26 ERA in 11 career games (nine starts) against the Blue Jays … Hatch is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in three career games, all in relief in 2020, against the Red Sox. He started the season on the 60-day IL because of an elbow impingement. He was called up from Buffalo to replace Alek Manoah, who slipped on the dugout steps during the weekend, sustained a back contusion, and was placed on the IL.

