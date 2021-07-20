J.D. Martinez the key piece in Alex Cora’s lineup shuffle, and other observations

The Sox (57-38) have a one-game lead in the American League East. Monday’s convincing 13-4 win was a solid response for the Sox after dropping their last two series to the Phillies and Yankees.

BUFFALO — The Red Sox poured in six homers at Sahlen Field Monday night against the Blue Jays.

Here are some observations on the Sox.

▪ In the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday against the Yankees, in what would be an eventual 9-1 loss, manager Alex Cora pulled out a piece of paper and wrote down a different lineup. He had been thinking about it for a while, and after getting feedback from a number of people around the organization, Cora decided to make the switch.

Advertisement

Alex Cora's lineup shuffle has provided a spark for J.D. Martinez. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

He moved Alex Verdugo to the six spot, and put rookie Jarren Duran second in the order. Cora moved Martinez down to No. 5 from No. 3, and he flipped Rafael Devers to No. 4 and Bogaerts to No. 3.

Fans and media focused on Verdugo being moved from the two hole for Duran, but for Cora, that wasn’t his focus. He wanted to unlock Martinez, who he believed was missing out on RBI situations.

“I do believe that we can maximize J.D.,” Cora said Tuesday. “There was a thought process and I called a lot of people and got information. And our fifth spot has more RBI opportunities than our third spot.”

Cora then explained why he put Verdugo in the six hole.

“I would like somebody with experience hitting behind J.D. So it just happened to be Alex Verdugo.”

▪ Bobby Dalbec’s eight homers, .263 batting average, and .959 OPS last year seem like it was ages ago. After much (worthy) hype coming into this season, Dalbec has become a matchup guy, hitting against primarily lefthanders. Prior to Tuesday’s postponed contest, Dalbec was out of the lineup again with the Sox electing to go with Danny Santana.

Advertisement

The Sox knew that the swing and miss would be there for Dalbec. He’s currently hitting .216 with a 37.2 strikeout rate. Yet his inability to draw walks (.259 on-base percentage) and control the strike zone — something Dalbec was known for — has been a bit alarming, Cora indicated.

“The one thing that I didn’t expect was the strikeout-to-walk ratio,” Cora said. “I do believe this guy understands the strike zone. He wasn’t going to chase pitches. The swing and misses we knew was part of the equation, but also plate discipline. And there haven’t been too many walks lately.”

Since June 2, Dalbec has just three walks in 116 plate appearances.

Bobby Dalbec is currently hitting .216. John Tlumacki

▪ Verdugo is just 25. In reality, this is his first 162-game season as an everyday player.

Verdugo is hitting .250 since the start of June and .270 overall. He’s had to adjust to big league pitching with teams exploiting him with two-seamers down and in, resulting in a rollover grounders toward second. Additionally, pitchers have adjusted to the times. After MLB’s crackdown on sticky stuff, teams have stopped trying to employ fastballs at the top of the zone, a strength of Verdugo’s.

“Verdugo is one of the guys who benefited from the high fastball,” hitting coach Tim Hyers said. “He has the flat zone swing, it’s very level. He can attack pitches at the top of the zone and I think this year lefties are throwing a lot of two-seamers down and in and he’s had a lot of ground balls off lefties and then they’ve expanded away.”

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.