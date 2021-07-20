Matt Olson’s bat, James Kaprielian’s arm power A’s over Angels

Olson put Oakland on the board with a homer in the fourth inning, his 25th of the season. He later added an RBI single.

Kaprielian (5-3) scattered five hits and two walks, striking out seven. The rookie righthander lowered his ERA to 2.65.

Matt Olson homered for the second straight game, James Kaprielian tossed six scoreless innings, and the Athletics beat the visiting Angels, 6-0, to sweep a two-game series.

A day after two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani blanked the A’s for six innings — only to see the bullpen allow a three-run homer following his departure — he was shut out at the plate, going 0 for 3 with a walk. The Angels left 10 runners on base, finishing the game 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

The Athletics scored three runs in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jed Lowrie and a two-run double from Ramón Laureano. Elvis Andrus and Olson tacked on RBI singles in the seventh.

Los Angeles starter José Suárez retired the first 11 batters he faced before allowing four earned runs in 5⅔ innings. Suárez (4-3) surrendered three hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

A’s rookie Jacob Wilson recorded his first career hit, a single to center field in the sixth inning. The 30-year-old made his major league debut on July 10 after spending more than eight seasons in the minors.

Oakland moves on new stadium

The city council in Oakland, Calif., has approved a non-binding proposal to build a waterfront stadium for the city’s major league baseball team, including terms that Athletics president Dave Kaval said he has reservations about.

The A’s are the last professional franchise in the city after the Golden State Warriors relocated to San Francisco and the NFL’s Raiders to Las Vegas.

While the term sheet gives a preliminary green light to the project, a final agreement still needs to be drawn up and approved. It’s unclear whether negotiations will move forward given Kaval’s opposition.

“The current term sheet, even with these amendments, is not something the A’s have consensus around,” Kaval said at the council meeting Tuesday. “This is not a term sheet that works for the A’s.”

City Council president Nikki Fortunato Bas said the term sheet is a “roadmap” for future negotiation and lays out the city’s parameters for a deal.

Under the terms, the team would finance the construction of the ballpark and the surrounding development. The city would create a tax-financing district to pay for on-site infrastructure. Off-site infrastructure would likely be covered through a combination of state and federal funding, city officials said. The financing mechanism to fund the $352 million of off-site infrastructure was one of the the biggest sticking points going into the council meeting.

The city’s term sheet also includes a 25-year non-relocation agreement and a requirement that new apartments in the development include a target of 35 percent affordable housing.

The A’s have been trying to secure a new ballpark to replace the aging RingCentral Coliseum for years. The team has played at the stadium, originally constructed for both the baseball team and the NFL’s Raiders, since the 1960s. It’s the last multipurpose facility of that era still in use, and the fifth-oldest major-league ballpark.

Nationals to go without Castro

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says he doesn’t plan on having infielder Starlin Castro back with the team this season.

Castro was placed on administrative leave July 16 by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Rizzo, speaking with a group of reporters about a variety of issues prior to the Nationals’ game against the Marlins, didn’t say if his statement on Castro was based on the whether the process will play out in time or not.

“The process is the process,” he said. “You asked the question, ‘Do I plan on having Starlin Castro back,’ and I said I do not plan on having him back.”

The leave was imposed under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. The administrative leave — during which a player is paid but cannot play for up to seven days — has been extended for players under the policy in the past while MLB investigates an allegation.

Rizzo said he learned about the situation the night before Castro was placed on leave. He said he has not spoken with Castro.

“I was surprised,” Rizzo said. “I was angered by it . . . it’s something that cannot happen and should not happen. It will not happen with the Washington Nationals otherwise we will fix it, and that was my thoughts at the time.”

Castro, 31, was accused of sexual assault in connection with a 2011 incident in Chicago but was not charged. Rizzo said Castro was vetted before the Nationals signed him to a two-year contract in January 2020.

“I was very disappointed when I found out the news. You know we do [vet potential acquisitions]. We pride ourselves on — you’ve heard me say it a million times — you read about our guys in the sports section and not the other sections,” Rizzo said. “And this time we failed and I’m responsible for the players I put on the roster and on the field.”

“We did a lot of due diligence specifically with this player because of his past and because we had a lot of inside information on him because he played for some of our coaches, so going into it . . . when we signed him, I felt comfortable,” he said.

Rizzo said he spoke to the team following the Castro announcement.

“We’ve got to do better. We’ve got to do better at this. The whole world has to do better at this,” Rizzo said he told the team. “And it’s unacceptable and it’s zero tolerance here and I don’t care how good of a player you are, it’s zero tolerance and we’re just not going to put up with it.”

Brewers ink BC’s Frelick

Boston College product Sal Frelick, a first-round pick of the Brewers, reportedly signed a $4 million deal with Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Frelick, taken 15th overall in this month’s draft, hit .359 with a .443 on-base percentage this past season for the Eagles. The Lexington native was named first-team All-ACC and was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

“It was super special,” Frelick said shortly after he was drafted by the Brewers. “I didn’t want to think too highly that I was going to go to this team and put all my emotions on, ‘I’m going here.’ I had my expectations that I was going to go in this range, see the guys who went off the board, and go from there. Logistical-wise, it was kind of how I expected it to be.”

After the selection, Brewers area scout Ty Blankmeyer said the 5-foot-9-inch, 180-pound Frelick has the “it” factor.

“The big thing from a performance standpoint is when he walked on the field every day, there was always something he did to help his team win, help his team give his team a chance,” Blankmeyer said. “Whether it was making a diving play, whether it was getting the big hit like he did in a huge comeback versus Auburn early in the year, whether it was moving a runner over, it was like countless.

“He could lay down a bunt; he could beat you in two-strike counts; he can hit for power like it’s everything he did, like he finds a way to win. So he’s a winner. You know, that’s the bottom line.”

Also signing was lefthander Jared Pettitte, son of three-time All-Star lefty Andy Pettitte, who agreed to terms with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and the elder Pettitte were New York Yankees teammates for 15 seasons.

The younger Pettitte pitched for Dallas Baptist University this year and had a 5.81 ERA in 13 games. He helped lead his Houston high school team — coached by former major leaguer Lance Berkman — to a state title in 2016, when he had a 12-1 record and a 1.20 ER.

The Pirates have signed second-round pick Anthony Solometo.

The Pirates gave the 18-year-old lefthanded pitcher a $2.8 million signing bonus, nearly $1 million above the $1.99 million slot value for the 37th overall pick.

The signing came two days after Pittsburgh agreed to terms with top overall pick, catcher Henry Davis, who signed for $1.9 million under the slot value for the first overall pick, freeing up money for the Pirates to use in lower rounds of the draft.

Solometo went 4-0 with one save, a 0.21 ERA, 64 strikeouts and just five walks in 32⅔ innings as a senior at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in Pennsauken, N.J.

“Once my name was on the paper, a switch flipped and I’m just ready to get to work and benefit this program as much as possible as soon as possible,” Solometo said.

Solometo is the ninth Pirates’ draft pick to sign with the team.

Mets need all seven homers to put away Reds

Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning, Kevin Pillar added a three-run homer, and the New York Mets went deep seven times Monday night to pull out a wild 15-11 win over the slumping Reds in Cincinnati.

Michael Conforto connected twice, including a solo shot that capped a five-run outburst in the 11th as the NL East leaders finally put this one away and handed Cincinnati its fourth straight loss to open the second half.

New York shook off a season-high four errors — all in the first two innings. Three were committed by shortstop Luis Guillorme, subbing for injured Francisco Lindor.

“No one flinched,” Pillar said “We didn’t play very good baseball early. We shot ourselves in the foot, but no one pointed fingers. We picked each other up. That’s what we’ve been doing all year. It was one of those crazy games that you kind of anticipate coming here.”

While manager Luis Rojas served the first game of his two-game suspension, McNeil, Home Run Derby champ Pete Alonso, Dominic Smith, and pinch-hitter James McCann also homered for New York in a game that lasted 4 hours, 45 minutes.

“You don’t even realize it’s a five-hour game because of all the action going on,” McCann said.

The seven home runs allowed by the Reds matched a franchise record.

“It doesn’t feel great losing four coming out of the break,” said second baseman Jonathan India, who reached base six times. “We swung the bat well. That’s a positive. I don’t play the game for personal goals. I’m just trying to do what I can to win.”

McCann came off the bench in the eighth and twice give the Mets leads that were coughed up by the bullpen.

Tyler Naquin drove in four runs for Cincinnati with a career-high five hits, including a tying single in the 10th.

“It was cool for sure, my first five-hit game,” Naquin said. “Both teams were swinging the bat. They just came out on top.”

All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker gave Cincinnati an 8-7 lead with a two-run double in the seventh before handing closer Edwin Díaz his third straight blown save and fourth this season with a tying double in the ninth.

Anthony Banda was the winner in his Mets debut after getting called up from the minors earlier in the day. Trevor May got two outs for his third save, and second in two days.