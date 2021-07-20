Patriots to hold joint practices with Giants

The Patriots will have a second set of joint practices this summer, working out with the Giants during the final week of the preseason.

The Giants, coached by former Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge, will visit Foxborough for practices on Aug. 25 and 26. The teams will then meet in their exhibition finale, Sunday, Aug. 29, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Former Patriots on the Giants’ roster include cornerback Logan Ryan and tackle Nate Solder. Safety Nate Ebner and running back Dion Lewis, also ex-Patriots, suited up for the Giants last season but are unsigned free agents.