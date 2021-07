The game will be made up when the Red Sox go to Toronto for the first time since 2019 for a series Aug. 6-8 as part of a split doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 7.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Sox-Blue Jays matchup at Sahlen Field was postponed Tuesday because of inclement weather.

Red Sox starter Garrett Richards will be pushed back a day and will instead take the mound Wednesday against the Jays.

