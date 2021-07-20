Tokyo Olympics boss won’t rule out possibility of a last-minute cancellation

Just three days before the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, 71 people at the games have already tested positive for COVID-19, and the possibility of a cancellation looms.

Toshiro Muto, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee chief, did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the Olympics on Tuesday as more athletes tested positive for COVID-19 and major sponsors, including Panasonic and NEC, decided not to attend Friday’s opening ceremony. Toyota pulled all TV ads linked to the games on Monday.

“We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases. So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases,” Muto said. “We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises.”