Tokyo Olympics boss won’t rule out possibility of a last-minute cancellation

Just three days before the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, 71 people at the games have already tested positive for COVID-19, and the possibility of a cancellation looms.
Toshiro Muto, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee chief, did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the Olympics on Tuesday as more athletes tested positive for COVID-19 and major sponsors, including Panasonic and NEC, decided not to attend Friday’s opening ceremony. Toyota pulled all TV ads linked to the games on Monday.
“We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases. So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases,” Muto said. “We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises.”
The games were postponed because of the pandemic last year, and COVID-19 cases in Tokyo are on a surge, with 1,387 recorded cases on Tuesday.
According to a poll conducted by the Asahi Shimbun in Japan, 68 percent of respondents doubt that the Tokyo Olympics can be held safely. The survey also found that across all age groups, more people are against holding the games than in favor.
Japan has administered at least 71,921,254 doses of COVID vaccines, enough to have vaccinated about 28.5 percent of the country’s population.
