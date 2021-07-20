US women’s national soccer team in top form heading into Olympics

Sweden enters with a 12-game (9-0-3) unbeaten mark. But the numbers favor the US, whose 40-0-4 run is second to the team-record 51-game undefeated streak set in 2004-07. An indication of US dominance is that the 592-minute shutout streak the team carries into the Olympics ranks only fourth among its consecutive-minute defensive marks since the unbeaten run started in 2019.

But the US faces a challenge when it kicks off the tournament Wednesday against Sweden, one of the few teams capable of spoiling the Americans’ party. The last time the teams met, the Swedes held the US to a 1-1 draw in Stockholm Oct. 4. And the US’s last Olympic campaign concluded with a elimination on penalty kicks against Sweden in the 2016 quarterfinals in Brazil.

After compiling a 44-game unbeaten streak over 2½ years, the US women’s national team should have more than enough momentum to add to its record of four Olympic gold medals.

The current US success has coincided with the hiring of coach Vlatko Andonovski (22-0-1) and the emergence of Whitman-Hanson High School graduates Sam Mewis, the reigning US Soccer Athlete of the Year, and her sister Kristie Mewis. Sam has scored five goals this year (second on the team to Megan Rapinoe’s seven) and Kristie provides an attacking threat off the bench.

The Mewis sisters began their international careers with the US U-17 team and went separate ways in college, Kristie to Boston College, Sam to UCLA. Since they have been reunited on the national team, the US has not lost with them in the lineup together, including a 4-0 win over Colombia (Sam hat trick, Kristie goal) and as second-half substitutes in a 1-1 comeback tie with Sweden. They are part of a contingent of former Boston Breakers expected to play key roles for the US, along with goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, defender Kelly O’Hara, and forward Rose Lavelle.

The entire US lineup from the 2019 Women’s World Cup final will be available, plus Lindsey Horan, a reserve two years ago and now a force in midfield combining with Sam Mewis.

The US continues Group G play against New Zealand, guided by former US coach Tom Sermanni, and Australia, coached by Tony Gustavsson, a US assistant for its last two Women’s World Cup championships. Australia was the last team to blank the US, a 1-0 result four years ago; the US has not been shut out in 73 games since (65-1-7).

There is evidence of increased parity in women’s soccer, but the world trails far behind the US. Only France has defeated the US more than once in the last six years. The No. 3-ranked French, along with No. 2 Germany, failed to advance to the Olympics after being eliminated in the 2019 World Cup quarterfinals, which Europe used as qualifiers.

Turner making impression

Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner is taking steps toward securing a place on the US roster for next year’s World Cup. Turner has been in goal for three victories as the US qualified to meet Costa Rica or Jamaica in the Gold Cup quarterfinals in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday.

Turner became the first US goalkeeper to record shutouts in his first two starts: against Trinidad & Tobago (7-0) in a friendly and Haiti (1-0) in the Gold Cup group play opener.

Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan has also starred during the tournament, helping Canada advance to the quarterfinals. Buchanan had a close-range attempt stopped by Turner and also curled a shot barely wide in a 1-0 loss to the US Sunday. Buchanan, 22, has played 90 minutes only once this season for the Revolution but has gone the distance in two of three Gold Cup appearances for Canada.

Local ties

Former Revolution goalkeeper Tim Murray helped FC Honka to a 1-1 tie with NK Domzale in the Europa Conference League Tuesday. Murray (St. John’s Prep/Providence College) was No. 4 on the Revolution depth chart in 2010, then moved up a notch in 2011 before finding success in Finland.

The Honka goal was scored by Jean Marie Dongou, a teammate of Revolution midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum in Cameroon and with FC Barcelona’s B team.

Moving up

Rob Valentino, the Revolution’s 2008 first-round draft choice, has been named interim head coach of Atlanta United after the firing of Gabriel Heinze. Atlanta has brought in high-profile coaches in an attempt to match the standards set by Tata Martino, who guided the team to the 2018 MLS Cup in its second season, but ended up firing Frank de Boer and Heinze midseason the last two years.

Valentino, 35, played for the Revolution team that reached the 2008 US Open Cup semifinals. He became a mainstay on the back line of Orlando City SC under the coaching of Adrian Heath, then got into coaching with Orlando City when it joined MLS in 2015.

Heinze, a former Argentina national team defender, was axed after Atlanta United extended its winless streak to eight games with a 1-0 loss to the Revolution last Saturday. Heinze had benched striker Josef Martinez and ordered him to train separately from the team but said he planned to reinstate Martinez this week. Atlanta players also filed a complaint that Heinze had ordered them to limit their water intake and canceled prearranged days off.

Helpful advice

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville recently credited Revolution counterpart Bruce Arena with giving him helpful advice during the preseason. Arena told Neville the way MLS is set up, coaches attempt to get their teams to peak late in the season, and into the playoffs. Arena and Neville face each other when last-place Miami (2-7-2, 8 points) hosts the first-place Revolution (8-3-3, 27 points) Wednesday.

“I’ve known Phil for a number of years, obviously,” said Arena. “David Beckham might have introduced us, I don’t recall exactly. Our wives have met. Phil’s a great guy. I’m very impressed with the work, both with England [women’s national team], and taking an expansion team is not easy, and finding it is obviously challenging.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.