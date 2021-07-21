Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A swallow-tailed kite was reported from Mashpee again.

A brown booby was photographed from a whale watch boat on Stellwagen Bank.

Recent sightings (through July 13) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a common murre, a razorbill, a royal tern, a black tern, 250 least terns, 1,800 common terns, 2 Arctic terns, 65 roseate terns, 110 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 72 Cory’s shearwaters including a Scopoli’s Cory’s Shearwater, 1,600 great shearwaters, 900 sooty shearwaters, 20 Manx shearwaters, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, and a parasitic jaeger.

Sightings from a kayak in Nauset Marsh in Eastham included an American golden-plover, 4 American oystercatchers, 210 least sandpipers, 2 white-rumped sandpipers, 178 short-billed dowitchers including one herndersoni, 4 lesser black-blacked gulls, a black skimmer, 6 yellow-crowned night-herons, 9 black-crowned night-herons, and 3 saltmarsh sparrows.

Advertisement

Birds tallied in a remote area of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge included a gadwall, 8 American oystercatchers, 2 Hudsonian godwits, 12 ruddy turnstones, 20 red knots, 400 semipalmated sandpipers, 2 Western sandpipers, 1,300 short-billed dowitchers, 80 Eastern willets, and 5 Western willets.

Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Bourne, 2 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA, a white-eyed vireo in Woods Hole, a bufflehead in Mashpee, 5 black skimmers in Cotuit, 6 yellow-crowned night-herons at Hallet’s Mill Pond in Yarmouthport, a brant and a royal tern at Forest Beach in Chatham, 4 common ravens in Truro, and a Leach’s storm-petrel at Stellwagen Bank.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



