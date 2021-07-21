Dinosaur exhibits, stylish luggage, and low-cost flights to France

Attention, parents whose young kids are dinosaur-obsessed. (Pretty much every parent.) You’ll want to adjust your busy summer schedule to include a trip to the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford, where the massive exhibit Dinosaurs Around the World will surely elevate you to Best Parent Ever status. The Age of Reptiles comes to life in the unrecognizable landscape of Pangea, a time when lush landscapes covered Africa, greenery was the norm in Antarctica and giant dinosaurs roamed the planet. The multi-layered narrative exhibit features fossils, authentic casts, cutting-edge research, and a dozen life-size advanced animatronics dinosaurs set in immersive environments, including the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex of North America, swift Velociraptor of the Gobi Desert, massive herbivore Amargasaurus from the tropical jungles of South America and more. Adult $24.95; Youth $16.95; Senior $22.95. 860-520-2160, ctsciencecenter.org/dinosaur

HISTORY OF SLAVERY AND FREEDOM TOURS RESUME

After closing during the pandemic, the Royall House and Slave Quarters in Medford is reopening for tours to the general public on weekends in August and September. Once home to the state’s largest slaveholding family in the 18th century, the property includes the Royall House, one of the finest Colonial-era buildings in New England, and the Slave Quarters, the only remaining such structure in the northern United States. Together they form a museum whose “architecture, household items, archaeological artifacts, and programs bear witness to intertwined stories of wealth and bondage, set against the backdrop of America’s quest for independence.” The museum also presents a range of public programs throughout the year. Tours start on the hour at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday. Capacity is limited to 12 people per tour; attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis. 781-396-9032, royallhouse.org

THERE:

NYC MEATPACKING REHAB 2.0

In the Time Flies Department: It seems like only yesterday that New York’s Meatpacking District was transformed into a destination hotspot but, in fact, it’s been 17 years since the iconic Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel flung open its doors, helping to make the neighborhood one of the most highly trafficked areas in the city. Today, as the city reopens after COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, Gansevoort Meatpacking is once again fueling the neighborhood’s renaissance with a multimillion dollar rebrand and top-to-bottom renovations. Offerings include 186 renovated guestrooms; 1,700 square-foot reimagined lobby with extensive art program; the MIRROR, an interactive gym device in every guest room; multiple food and beverage venues including a sprawling European cafe, Mediterranean restaurant, and basement karaoke and bowling bar (coming in 2022); 45th-floor heated outdoor pool; pop-up omakase sushi bar at the Gansevoort Rooftop; reimagined penthouse in partnership with Italian furniture designer Poliform; and more. Rates from $535. 212-206-6700, www.gansevoorthotelgroup.com/gansevoort-meatpacking-nyc

JUST SAY OUI

French bee, a long-haul, low-cost airline based in Paris, has launched its first East Coast route in the United States between Newark Liberty International Airport and Paris Orly Airport. How low-cost is low, you ask? Fares start from $139 one way — with some as low as $94 for Basic Economy — on their fleet of four Airbus A350s. The 7-hour and 25-minute flights depart on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Book from three options including Basic, the lowest-priced option, which welcomes one 26-pound carry-on bag; Smart, the Basic offering plus one 50-pound checked bag and an inflight meal (with a range of options including vegetarian and fish); and Premium, the Smart offering plus one additional 50-pound checked bag, two premium meals, complimentary beverage service, Premium cabin seat choice, line jump, priority boarding, and priority luggage delivery. In addition, French bee has joined forces with SNCF (the French National Railway Operator) to offer packages combine air and train fare into one single fare to explore various destinations across France. www.frenchbee.com

EVERYWHERE:

STYLISH TRAVEL BAGS FOR MOMS

Traveling with your little tyke means packing lots of accessories. Luli Bebé's new diaper bags combine style with function, meaning mothers can still look chic even when hauling around diapers, creams, and other baby-care essentials. Crafted from premium faux vegan leather, the bags feature nine pockets, magnetic flat front pouch, stain-resistant exterior and smooth wipeable interior, and can be carried over-the-shoulder or as a backpack. Available in a range of colors in two sizes, Monaco and Petit Monaco. $129/$159. lulibebeus.com/collections/monaco-diaper-bag

CLASSIC LUGGAGE LINE’S SNAZZY UPDATES

Luxe German luggage company RIMOWA announces two additions to its iconic brand. First, look for updated suitcase colors in its Essential line — mango and bamboo — designed to evoke the balmy atmosphere of Thailand’s famed floating markets. Second, the company has partnered with British brand CHAOS for a limited-edition line, the RIMOWA x CHAOS collection, featuring a bold colorful graphic in the shape of paint dripping down the case’s exterior. Perfect for two to three days of travel, the suitcase includes a complimentary leather luggage tag embossed with a globe and a set of three slogan stickers. $680-$950. www.rimowa.com/us/en/home

