Light display fans: It’s time to go to the zoo

One of my close friends — let’s call her my twinkle partner — joined me on drives to as many light displays as we could visit. There was a gorgeous light display called NightWood at The Mount , Edith Wharton’s former home in Lenox. It was worth more than five hours in the car, which we did in one day.

Once the summer was over and the cold set in, all there was to do was stand outside with a heavy jacket on. Many museums, parks, and other tourist attractions realized this and gave people like me something to look at. It also gave them a way to make money while their buildings were closed.

In 2020, I fell in love with lights. Probably because there was nothing else to fall in love with.

There was the holiday light display at Patriot Place. That’s how we spent New Year’s Eve, basking in the glow.

We went to the Stone Zoo for it’s annual ZooLights holiday light display (actually, I went twice because … I needed to).

My Globe colleague, Janelle Nanos, has written about how Boston can make itself a winter city, now that businesses are better equipped to entertain people outside. Her reporting is all about how we can continue to thrive, even when it’s freezing.

But I have hoped for more commitment to that philosophy to more outside entertainment in the summer, too. Specifically, the lights.

This summer, the Franklin Park Zoo is making this possible. Last year, Zoo New England put on its first ever “Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience” exhibition at Franklin Park Zoo in the city, but the show started toward the end of August, really timed for fall. This year, we get it now (starting Friday) through Oct. 11.

Honestly, thank goodness, because a light display feels a little magical — like you’re being transported elsewhere — and when things are scary, going to the zoo is a lot cheaper than launching yourself into space.

I got the lowdown on this year’s extravaganza from Brooke Wardrop, senior director of marketing and communications for Zoo New England, and Jessie Li, a spokesperson for Tianyu Arts+Culture, which designed the “Boston Lights” show.

The show, which continues into October, includes 60 light displays. Zoo New England

Unlike the Stone Zoo holiday light show, Franklin Park Zoo’s is all lanterns that make beautiful displays.

And it’s modeled after a Chinese New Year celebration, Li, Tianyu’s manager of business development, told me, via e-mail. “Lantern festivals began as a traditional celebration in China during the New Year, and this is traditionally a happy and celebratory event during the season,” Li wrote. “For Boston Lights, we are featuring some lanterns that represent positive connotations in Chinese culture such as the phoenix, which is a symbol of virtue and grace. Boston Lights features various bright and cheery colors, and the color changes in a smooth way that gives off a soothing feeling.”

Measuring 164-feet-long, the phoenix is a highlight of this year’s event, which features more than 60 displays. “It’s quite spectacular,” Wardrop said, adding that this time around, visitors can also wander a section featuring dinosaur lanterns. One of those displays is a Tyrannosaurus Rex tunnel you can walk through.

I’m particularly looking forward to a whale lantern display that’s 120 feet long. I sort of wish the whale was the display you could walk through because that would feel very biblical (and newsy!), but any whale made of lights is still cool.

This show has been in the works for a very long time. “For the overall festival, it [takes up to] 6 months, starting from design to set-up. For onsite work, it takes about a month to set up,” Li wrote.

Yes, this is a great event for families, but you don’t have to have little ones in tow to enjoy it — it’s also a good date or friend night. A bonus: It is educational. Information about biodiversity is woven into the walk. (Some early time slots are available, but sunset is still after 8, so consider bed times and how much glow you want to be able to see.)

How do the zoo’s live animals react to the show? Some of them can see the lights, but they are monitored to make sure they don’t mind the glow. “We work ... to make sure the placement and sound level is OK,” Wardrop said.

If you get hungry as you stroll and gaze, snacks are on hand, including a chicken tenders basket. There is also a pop-up beer garden.

Tickets for non-members cost $21.95. Saturday’s time slots are selling fast, so be sure to plan ahead. Visit www.zoonewengland.org/engage/boston-lights.

Meredith Goldstein will be enjoying lights soon enough, maybe with chicken tenders. She can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.

