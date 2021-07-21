We’re having a party and my wife invited someone who won’t get vaxxed

My wife and I have been happily married for 25 years. Most years she holds a lovely outdoor party mid-summer at our home. Last year, due to COVID, we didn’t have the party.

My wife intends to hold our party this year. All but one of the guests have been fully vaccinated. The lone holdout is the partner of a good friend, who’s told us “Fred” has no reason for remaining unvaccinated; he just doesn’t want to.

I still have some reentry anxiety. I haven’t attended an event that included Fred since March of last year. I’ve declined invitations to their home. I’ve explained to my wife I can’t attend our party if he’s present. I also suggested we inform our guests there will be an unvaccinated person at the party. My wife won’t discuss this with me and gets upset when I bring it up.

My wife is important to me. The party is important to her. If I attend, I’m not certain I can treat Fred with civility. Do you have any suggestions as to how I might handle this dilemma?

– Worrywart

A. My wife won’t discuss this with me and gets upset when I bring it up.

Your wife might be the host of the party, but the gathering is at the home you share. That means you should be able to collaborate on rules and boundaries. If you’re uncomfortable with Fred, he shouldn’t be on the invite list. The end.

Many of us have spent the last year learning how to talk about consent when it comes to our own health. That work shouldn’t go out the window just because the stakes are changing.

Your wife might not want to talk about it, but that’s life sometimes — sitting with uncomfortable questions and finding answers together. Some people (like kids) can’t get vaccines right now. People who are around them want to keep them safe. Others (myself included) have high-risk people in their lives and have not stopped asking, “Can I go to this place and then see my loved one?”

This is about more than Fred. It’s about how you navigate these questions with respect. It’s about how you operate in a community. Have the talk again. Explain how important it is. Make your boundaries clear (clarity is key!). Talk about the rules of the house so you both know them and have a say.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

You and your wife need to work on your communication issues. Her stonewalling you over this isn’t cool. SURFERROSA

Don’t let your own off-the-charts anxiety add more tension and conflict to your marriage. I do not agree with Meredith that this is something you and your wife need to agree to a solution about. Meredith has never been married and sometimes has unrealistic expectations due to her lack of experience. You need to manage your own anxiety. EACB

This issue is revealing a deeper communication/compassion issue with you and your wife. I’m sure if you were to think about your relationship, this isn’t the only area where it’s manifesting. Are you happy in this marriage? A party is one day. What’s happening the other days? BKLYNMOM

