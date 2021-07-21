Acton installs automated sensors at intersections along rail trail

The town teamed with the Friends of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail to install automated motion detection sensors on the crosswalk signs at the trail’s five road crossings in Acton.

Acton has found a way to make its stretch of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The new sensors detect trail users heading toward the intersections and activate the yellow rectangular rapid-flashing beacons on the crosswalk signs to alert approaching drivers. Until now, the beacons flashed only when activated by push buttons.

The project resulted from shared concerns of town officials and the Friends group about the potential hazards trail users face at the five intersections: Wetherbee Street, Concord Road, Brook Street, and two locations along Main Street, according to Paul Malchodi, an Acton resident and Friends’ board member.

“We have observed unsafe conditions at road crossings in Acton where either trail users or drivers were not paying what we consider adequate attention to each other,” said Malchodi, who frequently rides his bike on the 3.5-mile completed Acton section of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail, an evolving 25-mile shared-use path from Framingham to Lowell.

“Anyone who has been there on a Saturday morning on a nice day could see that the manual operating system was not being used to a great extent,” he said.

His group noticed that even if few were using the push buttons, the vast majority of trail users were being careful crossing the street. But “a small percentage of bicyclists were ignoring the stop sign, and powering into the intersection,” Malchodi said.

Anecdotally, it also is clear that “some percentage of drivers don’t notice crosswalks. Drivers are highly distracted these days —- many things compete for our attention,” Malchodi said. Many drivers also either ignore or are not fully aware that they must stop for people in a crosswalk.

“Anything we can do to call attention to crosswalks will help,” he said.

“These new sensors will increase safety along the rail trail and make it easier for drivers to be alerted to pedestrians and bicyclists in the area,” Acton Town Manager John S. Mangiaratti said in a statement.

The Friends funded the approximately $15,000 cost of purchasing and installing the sensors, according to Malchodi. The existing push-button system, which was installed when the Acton trail section was built in 2018, will remain in place for users that need it.

“We made the investment because it became apparent to all that the self-actuated crossing signals were not being used universally and the situation appeared to be hazardous,” Friends’ President Tom Michelman said by email.

Malchodi said automated sensor systems are not ideal for all rail trail intersections.

“In many places it can help, like in Acton where we have moderate traffic at the crossings. With heavy traffic it’s probably not a great idea — you need a traffic signal. And If there is almost no traffic, they don’t have any purpose.”

Malden City Councilor Stephen Winslow, founder of the Northern Strand Trail that runs from Everett to Lynn, said the technology for rail trail crossing systems has evolved over the past 15 to 20 years. Push-button systems have been installed at some crossings and automated ones at others based on local assessments of safety needs, he said. The Northern Strand has at least one automated crossing, in Malden.

Winslow said both types of systems can enhance safety, but each has its disadvantages, noting that people often forget to use push-button systems or the flashing lights are not visible to them, and that automated systems can be over-sensitive, activating lights when a pedestrian is simply walking on a sidewalk near the crosswalk.

Malchodi said the Friends recognize that even in Acton, the automated lights are “not a panacea but they are going to do a lot to help with safety. That was our most important consideration.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.



