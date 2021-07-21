Baker campaign reschedules fund-raiser after error

Baker will gather with donors Sept. 2 at the Mashpee home of public relations executive George Regan, campaign spokesman Jim Conroy confirmed. Previously scheduled for Aug. 20, the event was scrapped after Marty Meehan, the president of the University of Massachusetts System and thus a public employee who by law cannot solicit donations, was named as a host, in what Baker’s team called a mistake. Now, it’s back on the books for a different summer evening.

Governor Charlie Baker’s political team has rescheduled a Cape Cod fund-raiser that was cancelled last week after an invitation mistakenly listed a public employee as a member of the host committee.

The fund-raiser dust-up comes as the Massachusetts political world holds its breath to see whether Baker will seek a third term as governor. The popular Republican incumbent would enter the field as its frontrunner, though he has done little fund-raising during the COVID-19 pandemic. Baker had just $524,500 in his campaign account at the end of June — a far cry from the roughly $5.9 million he had in the bank at the same point ahead of his 2018 reelection campaign.

Baker has said he is discussing the reelection question with his family and promised a decision “soon.”

The original fund-raiser invitation, which boasted a number of high-profile names, asked donors to contribute $500 or the maximum $1,000 to Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, or both.

Polito, who had $2.2 million on hand at the end of last month, is widely viewed as a likely candidate for the Republican nomination should Baker choose not to run. That would pit the Shrewsbury Republican against one-time US Senate candidate and former state representative Geoff Diehl, who announced a gubernatorial bid earlier this month.

Three Democrats have launched bids for governor: Harvard professor Danielle Allen, state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, and former state senator Ben Downing.

Allen had the most money available to close June with $339,941, followed by Chang-Díaz ($232,786) and Downing ($117,316).

Hanging over the Democratic field is the question of whether Attorney General Maura Healey, who boasts a national reputation and $3.1 million in her campaign account, will enter the field.

Healey said earlier this month that she is weighing her options and “we’ll know more by the fall.”

