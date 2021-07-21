Brockton Police Department cyberattack under investigation

“This event has not halted our ability to respond to emergency calls, patrol the Brockton community, or perform our vital policing functions,” Sullivan said in a statement. “We have no reason to believe this was a targeted attack.”

Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan said in a press release Wednesday the city has notified federal and state law enforcement agencies and the investigation is ongoing.

Sullivan said work is underway to restore the systems at the Brockton Police Department, and other city departments have taken precautionary measures in response to the incident.

Advertisement

Upon discovery of the event, we immediately began working with computer forensic specialists to investigate the incident and our internal information technology staff has been working diligently to restore the systems at the Police Department to full technical functionality as quickly as possible,” Sullivan said. “While we work to determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we are unable to provide additional comment at this time.”





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.