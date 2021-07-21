Dash for cash under way in R.I. governor’s race

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Ed Fitzpatrick and I hear Jeff Bezos could see Providence’s new speed bumps from space. Follow me on Twitter @FitzProv or send tips to edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 153,168 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 65 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 1.8 percent. The state announced one new death, bringing the total to 2,738. There were 21 people in the hospital, and 649,500 residents were fully vaccinated. Check our dashboard for more data.

This summer, the only race many Rhode Islanders will focus on is the Tokyo Olympics 10K featuring Providence College graduate Emily Sisson. But the likely entrants in Rhode Island’s 2022 governor’s race are already off and running, focused on the dash for cash.

Democratic Governor Daniel J. McKee raised about $320,000 during the second quarter of this year, and will have an estimated $716,000 in his campaign account, according to Michael Trainor, spokesman for McKee’s 2022 campaign.

While he has yet to officially announced his candidacy, Democratic General Treasurer Seth Magaziner raked in “well over” $250,000 during the second quarter and will have an estimated $1.5 million in his campaign account, according to Katie Nee Zambrano, Magaziner’s senior campaign adviser. That means Magaziner will likely still have the largest war chest, as he did after the first quarter, double the size of McKee’s, she noted.

”Our strong financial support is a testament to the work Treasurer Magaziner has done over the last six years to create good jobs, fix our crumbling public school buildings, and build a 21st century economy that will benefit all Rhode Islanders,” Nee Zambrano said.

But Trainor contended that Magaziner’s cash total “is a testament to his personal bank account. We are proud that the vast majority of the money we have raised year to date is from donors residing in Rhode Island.”

Nee Zambrano said that while Magaziner’s campaign reports show a loan he made for his 2014 campaign, “That money was spent in its entirety in that cycle.” So, she said, “It is gone and the entirety of the $1.5 million we have (plus whatever we’ve spent) has been raised since then.”

Democratic Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, who has yet to announce his candidacy, raised more than $210,000 in the second quarter and will have $1.145 million cash on hand, according Nora Barré, finance director for the Elorza campaign. “I think it shows the mayor has strong support in Rhode Island, all over the state, and he is working hard to represent the people of Providence,” Barré said.

Democratic Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, who jumped into the governor’s race in May, took in more than $200,000 during the second quarter, and will have an estimated $670,000 in cash on hand, according to Jennifer Burton, media consultant for Gorbea’s campaign.

”That shows that she has really broad support across the state,” Burton said. “Unlike other candidates, Nellie has not loaned any money to her campaign.”

Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, who announced in April that he will run for governor as a Democrat, raised roughly $2,000 in the second quarter, and he will have an estimated $1,500 in cash on hand.

”While this quarter may not show significant fund-raising totals, the endorsement of Future Generations PAC is creating momentum within national progressive networks, which we hope will translate into better totals next quarter,” Muñoz said.

While this group is raising a lot of money at this early stage of the race, they have a long way to go to meet the gold medal standard set by former governor Gina M. Raimondo, who raised $8.2 million for her last race in 2018.

The second quarter reports are not due at the state Board of Elections until Aug. 2, so more details and exact figures will become public once the reports are filed. But the early jostling makes one thing clear: The race is on.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ My latest: Governor Daniel J. McKee announced a tentative agreement on a Providence teachers contract. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Brian Amaral reports that Jonathan Brice, superintendent of Bristol and Warren schools, announced his resignation one day after a contentious regional school committee meeting in which he postponed the start of school one day to accommodate Rosh Hashanah. Read more.

⚓ Alexa Gagosz has the story about how Canadian wildfires prompted the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to issue an air quality alert. Read more.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits reports that most COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Rhode Island courthouses by Sept. 7 under a new executive order from state Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell. Read more.

⚓ The New England Patriots Foundation brought a big check, a big mascot, and a big man — Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett — to Roger Williams Park in Providence to support local school kids. Read more.

⚓ With more than 4,000 lavender plants representing about a dozen varieties, Cabrera’s Lavender Waves Farm has attracted visitors from Rhode Island and beyond since it opened to the public last year for cut-your-own sessions and other events. Read more.

⚓ Oscar winner Viola Davis is working on a memoir that will trace her rise from growing up in poverty and family violence in Central Falls, to becoming one of the world’s most acclaimed actors. HarperOne plans to release Davis’ “Finding Me” in April 2022. Read more.

⚓ Health: Massachusetts is sending teams of health workers to Cape Cod amid worrisome signs that COVID cases are on the rise there and that many people are testing positive despite being vaccinated. Read more.

⚓ Sports (and Politics): Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cracked some jokes at the White House as President Biden hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to celebrate their Super Bowl championship. Read more.

⚓ Space: Globe columnist Kevin Cullen says that if he had the choice between watching a bunch of billionaires launch themselves into space or having a root canal without Novocain, he’d gladly choose the latter. Read more.

⚓ Environment: Janelle Nanos reports that Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed the nation’s first extended producer responsibility, effectively holding corporations accountable for the packaging waste they create. Now, nearly a dozen states, including Massachusetts, are on track to follow Maine’s lead. Read more.

⚓ Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos and Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor will host a virtual housing summit at 1 p.m. Join the conversation here.

⚓ Smith College Professor Loretta J. Ross will deliver the keynote lecture for the “EYE TO EYE” photographs and projects by Mary Beth Meehan at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. Reception at 5:30 p.m., lecture at 6:30 p.m.

⚓ The Providence Fringe Festival -- presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence -- continues, including an 8:30 p.m. performance titled “i love you. i hate you. shut up & tell me everything: my trials, tribulations, & total lack of understanding about Borderline Personality Disorder (a semi-sorta-sometimes sequel).”

