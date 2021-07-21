Dedham police to seek criminal charges in connection with death of Alonzo Polk IV, pulled from pool at graduation party

Clerk-magistrate hearings are usually held behind closed doors, but court officials have concluded the public interest in the circumstances that lead to Polk’s death justify allowing the public to attend the proceeding in Dedham District Court.

Police have not identified the person they believe should face charges of furnishing alcohol to persons under 21 and reckless endangerment to a child except to say they are linked to the death of the Dedham High School graduate and the party he attended at 36 Netta Road, Coughlin’s home.

DEDHAM — Dedham police Wednesday will seek two criminal misdemeanor charges in connection with the death of 17-year-old Alonzo J. Polk IV who was pulled from a pool while attending a high school graduation party at the home of retired State Police Detective Captain James Coughlin.

Dedham police have said officers were called to the Coughlin home around 12:30 a.m. June 6 for a report of a 17-year-old, later identified as Polk, who became “submerged in the water of a pool.” The teenager was rushed to a Boston hospital where he later died from his injuries June 10.

“Unfortunately I regret to inform all my families supporters that…my brother Alonzo Polk has passed on,” a relative posted to Instagram at the time of his death. “Alonzo fought his fight with nothing but courage, strength, and the honor of a warrior!!! He will…and we will always be A.P.STRONG for my brother Alonzo Polk!!! R.I.P. ALONZO POLK.”

Polk had graduated as a member of the Dedham High School Class of 2021 and would have turned 18 on June 17, according to officials and his family which has marched on Netta Road to publicly demand answers about his death.

Polk’s brother, Roshawn Drane told the Globe his brother had been accepted to Bridgewater State University and was hoping to play football there while studying engineering.

“He had plans,” Drane said. “He wanted to see the world.”

Alonzo J. Polk IV died after being pulled from a swimming pool during a high school graduation party. Instagram

Polk was among the recipients of the Anne S. Corcoran Scholarship given to local graduates and was a member of the school’s football and basketball teams.

Coughlin, who was an unsuccessful candidate for the Democratic nomination for Norfolk County sheriff in 2020, has not spoken to the Globe about the incident.

Police have not identified the person or persons by name they believe should face criminal charges, saying their names will become public only if criminal charges are issued.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office has also been monitoring the investigation by Dedham and State Police, a spokesman has said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information become available.

