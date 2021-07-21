Delays expected on I-93 southbound in Medford as bridge repairs continue through Wednesday

“I expect that our contractors and our crews are going to be working throughout the remainder of the day into tonight,” Gulliver told reporters Wednesday morning. “Although we hoped to have it opened up by tomorrow morning, commuters and others who use 93 south should expect and plan ahead that they’re going to also be impacted tomorrow.”

State highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said that while working to stabilize the bridge, crews discovered additional damage that needs to be addressed.

Travel restrictions on Interstate 93 southbound in Medford will continue through Wednesday as crews work to repair the Roosevelt Circle overpass that was hit by a truck Monday, according to state Department of Transportation officials.

While officials expect that all of I-93 southbound can probably be reopened Thursday, they are asking drivers to consider other travel options to avoid delays.

Gulliver said work crews had encountered “a number of setbacks” and that the bridge sustained “very, very extensive damage.”

“It’s some of the worst we’ve seen,” he said.

Transportation officials also warned drivers to expect delays on Route 1 south, Route 16, Route 28, and Roosevelt Circle for “the next several months” while permanent repairs are made on the bridge.

The bridge was damaged when it was struck by a tractor-trailer at about 3:20 p.m. Monday afternoon. The 2013 Peterbilt 367 owned by Dove Transportation of Lincoln, Ala., was hauling a water clarifying tank and the driver, a 57-year-old Alabama man, is facing a $210 fine, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. A 54-year-old woman, also from Alabama, who was riding in the truck as a passenger was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with “possible minor injuries” following the incident, he said.

The driver is being fined $210 for violating two civil offenses, including the truck being over the height level it was permitted for and for violating the permit issued by the Department of Transportation, according to the statement from State Police.

The truck, which was heading to Everett, measured 14 feet 9 inches with its load included — 9 inches taller than was permitted, according Procopio. Water clarifying tanks are used in wastewater treatment.





