Dorchester man arrested after allegedly stealing identity to apply for driver’s license, passport

Wilfrido Baez Villar faces one count each of false representation of a Social Security number, making a false statement in an application for a passport, and aggravated identity theft, according to the US Attorney’s office.

A 46-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly used another person’s identifying information to apply for a driver’s license and US passport, officials said.

Baez Villar allegedly used a social security number that was not his own on a renewal application for a Massachusetts driver’s license in January 2019, and then allegedly used the same person’s name, date of birth, and Social Security number on a US passport application in December that year, prosecutors said.

The false representation charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, prosecutors said. The charge of making a false statement carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, and the charge of aggravated identity theft carries a twoyear sentence to run consecutively to any other sentence imposed.

