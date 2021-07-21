Everett man, 19, held without bail following Sunday morning shooting

A 19-year-old Everett man was held without bail Wednesday on charges that he opened fire at a man and a woman who were traveling in a car in Everett on Sunday morning, officials said.
Bryan Jean Louis faces a number of gun charges related to the incident, which took place around 11:30 a.m., said Marcela Dwork, a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. Jean Louis allegedly shot at a blue Honda Civic as it drove towards him, striking the car and a nearby home.
Jean Louis was captured on surveillance video fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.
“This type of reckless gun violence has no place in our communities,” Ryan said in a statement. “His actions put all those who live, work and travel in that neighborhood at risk. We will not take gun violence lightly or allow those using guns to terrorize neighborhoods.”
Police recovered shell casings, an ammunition magazine, and a bullet lodged in a home, prosecutors said. Investigators also identified the vehicle Jean Louis allegedly shot at and found a bullet hole “consistent with the incident.”
Police identified Jean Louis as the suspect after witness interviews, forensics, and a “review of area surveillance,” prosecutors said. He faces charges of possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, attempted assault and battery by firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
Jean Louis will return to Malden District Court for a dangerousness hearing on July 26, prosecutors said.
