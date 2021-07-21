Everett man, 19, held without bail following Sunday morning shooting

A 19-year-old Everett man was held without bail Wednesday on charges that he opened fire at a man and a woman who were traveling in a car in Everett on Sunday morning, officials said.

Bryan Jean Louis faces a number of gun charges related to the incident, which took place around 11:30 a.m., said Marcela Dwork, a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. Jean Louis allegedly shot at a blue Honda Civic as it drove towards him, striking the car and a nearby home.

Jean Louis was captured on surveillance video fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.