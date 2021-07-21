Former Norwell football coach pleads guilty to child sex abuse

A former Norwell youth football coach has pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of children in federal court in Boston, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said Wednesday.

Derek Sheehan, 51, was indicted in October 2018 after police found videos that showed him sexually abusing three minors between the ages of 11 and 12 while they slept at his home between March 2017 and July 2018, prosecutors said.

The assaults occurred while Sheehan was a youth football coach in Norwell, prosecutors said. Sheehan had taken the videos himself, they said. The videos were found on electronic devices seized during a search of Sheehan’s home.