fb-pixel Skip to main content

Groton officials search for missing swimmer in Squannacook River

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated July 21, 2021, 21 minutes ago

Groton police and fire department personnel are searching for a missing swimmer in the Squannacook River, officials said.

Other area police and fire departments are assisting in the search, and residents are urged to avoid the area, Groton police said on Twitter at 4:24 p.m.

Police officials were unavailable for comment as the search continued.


Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

Boston Globe video