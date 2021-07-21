Man gets 11 years for driving teen to Rhode Island for sex

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A 45-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 11 years in prison for driving a teenage girl from Michigan to his home in Rhode Island so they could have sex, according to federal prosecutors.

Charles Morancey, of Warwick, pleaded guilty in 2019 to travelling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and receipt of child pornography.

According to court documents, Morancey met a 15-year-old girl on social media in 2019 and plotted to help her run away from her home in Hopkins, Michigan. In conversations that often became sexually explicit, he advised the girl to destroy her cellphone's data card and change her social media passwords to prevent her parents from finding her.