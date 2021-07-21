Police searching for suspect in Dorchester quadruple shooting

Police are searching for a suspect and a motorcycle allegedly used to flee a July 10 shooting that left four men injured in Dorchester, police said.

Officers on patrol in Dorchester responded to the sound of gunshots at 34 Cameron St. at around 6:10 p.m., according to Boston police spokesman Sgt. Detective John Boyle. They found four people shot when they arrived on the scene and applied tourniquets to two of the victims, “possibly saving their lives,” Boyle said.

The victims were all taken to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The suspect fled on a motorcycle and was last seen turning onto Georgia Street from Blue Hill Avenue at 6:15 p.m. that night, police said in a statement.

