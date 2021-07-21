Prepare for a stormy evening, especially south of Boston

The NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has the strongest possibility of severe weather running from roughly the Mass Pike down through Route 84 and then points south. This doesn’t mean that we couldn’t see stormy weather north of this line, nor does it mean that there will definitely be severe weather in this area. But it’s just the greatest chance.

Some strong showers and storms moved through northern New England last evening and then fell apart before they ever reached our area. It’ll be a different story today as a cold front approaches and brings the risk of heavy showers and storms.

Strong storms are possible later Wednesday with gusty winds and hail. NOAA

If one of these storms does occur in your area, you can expect strong gusty winds that could cause some damage as well as the possibility of hail. The risk is highest in Boston after 4 p.m. through the first half of the evening. When the storms aren’t underway, we will just see a blend of clouds and sunshine and seasonally warm temperatures in the 80s, but it will be humid.

This model shows lines of storms forecast to form and cross the area Wednesday evening. Weatherbell

The ever-present humidity is going to be swept out to sea overnight as that cold front moves into the Atlantic. This will set us up for several nice days with low humidity and pleasant temperatures. This is the time of the year when if you looked at averages we would be at our warmest, so seeing afternoon highs mainly in the 70s is somewhat unusual.

We all know that it’s been cloudy and wet the past three weeks. I always like to look at past years and see where any anomalous weather fits in. What’s most interesting to me about this month is how cool it’s been during the day. While we have seen some 90-degree weather, the average high temperature stands at 77.8 and that ranks 16th coolest since 1872.

I sorted the chart below on the coolest July high temperatures, so you can see other years and data as well. The nights haven’t been as abnormally chilly, but are still running below normal. Since there’s been so much humidity in the air, it hasn’t seemed that cool. Not that most of you need reminding, but this month’s weather isn’t climate change and doesn’t mean it’s not getting warmer.

This July’s high temperatures are the coolest since 2009. NOAA DATA

As we get closer to August, I’ll be able to at least give somewhat of an idea as to whether or not we’ll be warmer or cooler than average and also what the rainfall prospects look like. The early predictions have our area with a higher chance of warmer than average weather and equal chances of wet or dry conditions.

I would say that based on averages, August is likely to end up on the drier side. The atmosphere has a way of balancing things out and we certainly had our share of water this month.