Search underway for suspect who allegedly crashed car following chase

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated July 21, 2021, 10 minutes ago

A man was arrested Wednesday after he was involved in a car chase which culminated in a single-vehicle crash in Ashfield, while a female suspect remains at large, State Police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 116 and Cummington Road in Ashfield, and a man was seen running from the scene with a woman, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. The man was found on Route 9 in Goshen and arrested at around 6:35 p.m.

The woman is believed to have remained near the site of the crash, Procopio said. Local police found a gun in the car.

