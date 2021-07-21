Strange device causes evacuation in Sharon

At approximately 3:30 p.m. July 8, Sharon police received a call from someone at Charles River Apparel who found a suspicious package that looked like an explosive device. Police evacuated the building and set up a perimeter, and the fire department and State Police also responded to the scene. No other devices were found. Police later reported that the suspicious package turned out to be “a home-made (somewhat elaborate) hoax device.” Four days later, police posted that they identified the person responsible for the device, and that charges were pending. Police Chief Don Brewer said the 46-year-old man from Walpole was charged with possession of a hoax device and disturbing the peace. “The individual was cooperative with police and confessed to making the device — thought it would be artistic,” Brewer said. “He says he put it there as a joke.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

SQUEAMISH FIGHT FAN

At 12:33 a.m. July 11, Bridgewater police responded to a 911 call from Springhill Avenue where a person reported that a friend passed out after witnessing UFC fighter Conor McGregor breaking his leg on television. “Officer reports party is now conscious and checked out ok,” police wrote in a tweet.

FIRE EATING SKILLS?

On July 11, Bridgewater police tweeted about a rather interesting call they received, when someone reported that a male was setting off fireworks in the basketball court at Kingswood Park Village. Police showed up and couldn’t find any fireworks, but noted that the person in question “was practicing his fire eating skills.”

DESPERATE TIMES CALL FOR DESPERATE MEASURES

At 6:17 p.m. April 8, police got a call from the manager of the convenience store at the Sunoco gas station on Route 1 in Peabody. According to the log entry, the manager was unhappy because there was a “rude customer” in the store who had unplugged the ice machine and was using the outlet to charge his phone. Police reported that the customer ended up taking a taxi to Lynn, and the responding officer plugged the ice machine back in.

SELFIE TIME

At 7:16 p.m. June 16, Saugus police received a call from a resident of David Drive who reported that a woman dressed in black had been taking pictures in front of the resident’s home for the last 25 minutes. But police soon determined that the shutterbug didn’t pose a threat to anyone. According to the log entry, the officers who responded to the call said it appeared to be “a random person” who happened to be taking selfies in front of the resident’s home.

UNWELCOME VISITOR

At 7:16 a.m. June 25, a resident of High Street in Hingham called 911 and told police that a man walked onto her property, cut her flowers, and tried to steal a piece of lumber. She said he was wearing shorts and a hat, and was last seen walking in the direction of French Street. Police checked the area without success, and told the woman to call police if the man came back.

HIGH-TECH HIJINKS

At 7:21 p.m. June 3, Wilmington police received a call from someone on Carolyn Road who said a Subaru Forester with tinted windows had been parked in different areas of the neighborhood since lunchtime. Police tracked down the vehicle and learned that the driver was “a resident looking for Wifi.”

Four days later, Wilmington police got a call from someone who reported seeing a man standing near a dentist office in the dark for about 15 minutes and thought it was suspicious. It was the middle of the night — 1:34 a.m. to be exact — so we can understand why this might raise some concern. Police found the fellow milling about in the dark and spoke to him. He told police he couldn’t sleep so he “came out to play Pokemon.” Police explained why they were called and advised him to start heading home.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.