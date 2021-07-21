Summer concerts, from classic rock to classical guitar

Somerville’s Assembly Row is hosting the next entry in its Live Music Friday series on Friday, July 30. The pop/rock band The Cast Irons will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at the green space near 325 Assembly Row. The event is free to attend, and space will be available for those who wish to dance along to the music.

The inaugural concert of this year’s Lowell Summer Music Series will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30 at Boarding House Park, 40 French St., when Toronto-based Classic Albums Live performs “Hotel California” by the Eagles. In case of inclement weather, the concert will relocate to Lowell Memorial Auditorium at 50 East Merrimack St. The price is $34 for general admission and $84 for premium tickets. Tickets and a list of future concerts are available at lowellsummermusic.org .

Advertisement

WEST

Gore Place In Waltham is hosting the Orpheus Guitar Duo for a July 29 concert at 7:30 p.m. Classical guitarists Joseph Ricker and Jamie Balmer have been praised as “brilliant and wild-thinking artists,” who are “among the premier ensembles ... defining 21st-century performance practice.” Concert tickets are $21 per person and available at goreplace.org. Gore Place is located at 52 Gore St.

The Discovery Museum in Acton is hosting a drop-in gardening event on Friday, July 30 between 12 and 2 p.m. The activity is free with admission. Children can water the plants in the Discovery Woods Garden while learning more about how to care for plant life. They will also be encouraged to look out for insects and learn more about their roles in a garden ecosystem. The museum is hosting another drop-in event on Thursday, July 29 between 9:30 and 11 a.m. about International Day of Friendship. Visitors can make cards to share with their friends near and far in celebration of their relationships. Both events are free with admission, which is $15.50 per visitor for adults and children ages 1-60. Admission for visitors 60 and older is $14.50. Advance registration is required for every visit at discoveryacton.org.

Advertisement

SOUTH

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical school received a $95,000 competitive STEM grant that will help the school prepare students for careers in life sciences. The funding also will allow the school to implement certification for the Biotechnician Assistant Credentialing. The industry-recognized exam certification will help students find more success in the life sciences after graduation.

Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.