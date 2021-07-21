Two residents displaced after boiler explodes in North Reading apartment complex

A boiler explosion in a one-story apartment complex in North Reading early Wednesday morning displaced two residents and left behind significant structural damage, fire officials said.

Residents of Wayside Apartments at 279 Main St. were jolted awake at around 1:30 a.m. when a boiler in the middle of the complex had an apparent mechanical failure and exploded, said North Reading Fire Chief Don Stats.

Residents of the building were evacuated, Stats said. No residents were injured, but two, who were living in apartments close to the boiler, were displaced. The other two apartments in the building were unoccupied at the time of the explosion, Stats said.