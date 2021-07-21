Woman shot overnight in Roxbury near Malcolm X Park

A woman was found shot late Tuesday night near Malcolm X Park in Roxbury and is expected to survive, police said.

ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, sent an alert to police at 11:32 p.m. and a separate 911 call came in for shots fired near Dale Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Boston police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle said. Police found a woman with a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound when they responded to the scene, Boyle said. She was taken to a local hospital.