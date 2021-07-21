Woman shot overnight in Roxbury near Malcolm X Park

A woman was found shot late Tuesday night near Malcolm X Park in Roxbury and is expected to survive, police said.
ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, sent an alert to police at 11:32 p.m. and a separate 911 call came in for shots fired near Dale Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Boston police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle said. Police found a woman with a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound when they responded to the scene, Boyle said. She was taken to a local hospital.
A firearm was found in Malcolm X Park near the ShotSpotter activation. Police initially believed two people had been shot, but changed their count after an initial investigation, Boyle said.
Advertisement
No other information was immediately available.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.