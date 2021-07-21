Evacuation order remains after Texas plant chemical release

LA PORTE, Texas — An evacuation order for a half-mile (0.8-kilometer) radius from a Houston-area chemical plant remained in place into the night Wednesday as a tanker trailer continued to leak an irritating chemical.

Emergency officials said they continue to play water onto the trailer of hydroxyethyl acrylate, or HEA, at the Dow Chemical facility in an industrial area of La Porte to minimize its continuing explosion threat.