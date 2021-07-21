Republicans threaten to hold up debt ceiling days before deadline, raising potential for political showdown

“We had a pandemic that drove a lot of [spending], but what’s been added on top of it, and what [Democrats] plan to spend moving forward on top of that, I think it calls for some level of sanity,” said Senator Marco Rubio.

The new ultimatum marked a reversal for Republicans, who agreed to address the debt ceiling — the statutory amount the government can borrow to pay its bills — multiple times to advance policies under former president Trump that helped add $7 trillion to the federal debt during his term.

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Wednesday threatened to vote against an increase to the debt ceiling unless Congress first agrees to new spending cuts or other reforms, raising the potential for a major political showdown that could carry vast implications for both the global economy and President Biden’s agenda.

“Generally, the debt limit is not very good leverage for that,” the Florida Republican continued. “But at this point, I mean, there really is no other way to make people here wake up and live in the real world.”

The renewed Republican threats arrived only 10 days before a current agreement that suspends the debt ceiling is set to expire. If Congress cannot reach a deal to raise or suspend the debt ceiling by month’s end, the US government then would have only a few weeks to sustain itself using “extraordinary measures,” as it is known — though the Treasury Department has not provided an exact date when its spending would be at risk.

The drama intensified earlier Wednesday, after Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, told Punchbowl News that his party is unlikely to vote for an increase. Instead, he said Democrats should tackle it alone as part of a roughly $3.5 trillion budget deal that they plan to pass through a process known as reconciliation. The move would allow Democrats to advance spending priorities using 51 votes, rather than the normal 60, provided the entire party sticks together.

Democrats, however, have signaled they are disinclined to take that route. The mere prospect that it could fall on them to solve the debt ceiling conundrum left some party lawmakers seething, particularly after they joined Republicans to raise and suspend the debt ceiling under Trump out of a belief that the issue is too dire to politicize.

“This is once again the McConnell double standard,” said an incensed Senator Ron Wyden, the Oregon Democrat who leads the chamber’s Finance Committee, as he exited a meeting Wednesday with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

“When Donald Trump was president, they made sure everything happened,” Wyden added. “Now we have COVID debt, we have Trump debt, we’ve got a double standard. And we want to make it clear, nobody is going to hold the American economy hostage.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. The Treasury Department also did not immediately respond to a request.

The US government spends much more money than it brings in through tax revenue, and that annual gap is known as the deficit. In 2021, the US government is expected to spend $5.8 trillion and bring in $3.5 trillion in revenue, leaving a deficit of $2.3 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

To finance the gap between spending and revenue, the Treasury Department borrows money by issuing debt. But the government can only issue debt up to the limit set by Congress, which is why the debt limit has to be raised or suspended periodically. The government currently has more than $28 trillion in debt subject to the limit, and it is expected to pay $300 billion in interest on this debt in 2021, according to CBO.

The Republicans’ move Wednesday immediately invoked the specter of 2011, when party lawmakers similarly embarked on a game of brinkmanship over the debt limit under then-President Obama. The high-stakes move nearly pushed the nation to default, a doomsday scenario in the eyes of economists that could wreak havoc globally if the United States is essentially unable or unwilling to pay its bills.

Much as now, Republicans a decade ago demanded spending cuts in exchange for an increase, resulting in a standoff during the Obama administration that spooked markets worldwide. While the GOP ultimately hammered out an agreement with the White House, it still resulted in massive constraints on spending for domestic programs. Democrats allege these spending caps made it harder to fund federal health, science, and education agencies — holes they are now trying to fill under Biden.

Recent GOP criticisms of spending proposals by the Democrats have set the stage for Senator Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the budget committee, and other GOP lawmakers to seek cuts or other reforms specifically timed to the debt ceiling. They began issuing their demands this spring, after Democrats adopted a roughly $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

“It’s always been our position that without structural reforms in our finances that just raising the debt ceiling is not a responsible action,” said Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, on Wednesday. While he declined to say if he would vote against an increase in the debt ceiling, Cornyn said Democrats needed to address “long-term insolvency of things like our entitlement programs,” a category of spending that includes Medicare and Social Security.

Wyden, however, strongly rebuked the Republicans’ requests with what he described as a basketball analogy — calling it “stall ball to essentially hold the economy hostage.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts joined her Democratic colleagues in denouncing the Republican threats.

”There is no compromise here. We don’t compromise with America paying its bills,” said Warren. “The Republicans are trying to extract something, and say that their leverage is having the United States default on its legal obligations, which is fundamentally wrong.”