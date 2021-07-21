Biden can’t punt on Guantanamo Bay

There’s also the matter of the acknowledgment (or lack thereof) of the constitutional rights of detainees, and the Biden administration has left its stance on a major legal question unclear: According to a recent report from The New York Times , while the Department of Justice has moved away from the Trump-era claim that detainees at Guantanamo Bay have no due process rights, the administration fell short of explicitly declaring that they do, in fact, have a right to due process. Recognizing due process would mean agreeing with the principle that the government cannot deprive the detainees of “life, liberty, or property” without fair, impartial legal procedures. Whether the constitutional guarantee of due process applies to noncitizen detainees at Guantanamo Bay has been an open question since the George W. Bush administration established the wartime detention facility.

A nation that holds human rights as a core value can never abandon that commitment, even when dealing with suspects of some of this century’s most heinous acts of terror. But for nearly 20 years, the United States has evaded international treaties and its own domestic laws by extrajudicially holding detainees and, in some cases, torturing them at a military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. In that time, the US military prison has held nearly 800 people, and while only 39 remain today — the majority of whom have never been criminally charged — the site is still a cause for concern when it comes to human rights abuses. This week, after one of the accused conspirators of the 9/11 attacks went on a hunger strike, he was allegedly threatened with being force-fed , a practice that violates international law and is considered by some to constitute a form of torture.

Despite President Biden’s promise to close Guantanamo Bay before he leaves office, the administration’s refusal to declare outright that detainees have any due process rights continues a dangerous precedent, one that the current administration or future ones could take advantage of. (There’s also no guarantee that Biden actually will follow through on his promise to permanently close the prison. After all, his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, made the same promise even more vehemently before entering office, and though he tried, he still failed to deliver.)

At various points, supporters of the Guantanamo facility have tried to argue that constitutional guarantees do not apply because the base is nominally outside the United States or the detainees are actually enemy combatants in a war and thus fall outside the civilian justice system. Those are unpersuasive arguments. For all practical purposes, the base is under US jurisdiction, as the Supreme Court has confirmed. And while the court previously said that the government could hold enemy combatants for the “duration of the particular conflict,” it’s increasingly hard to use that justification when some of the men have been held for two decades, or were detained in Afghanistan, where the United States is ending its military presence.

In order to finally close this dark chapter in the country’s history, the Biden administration should ensure that all remaining detainees — who include the alleged 9/11 conspirators and various other suspected terrorists — are afforded the due process rights they have been denied up this point. Due process, in this extraordinary context, should mean formally charging any inmates suspected of crimes, finally holding a trial without further delay for those who have already been charged, and ensuring that those procedures respect the rights of the accused, for instance by allowing them unfettered access to defense lawyers and the right to see and challenge all the evidence against them. While it was a shameful mistake for Congress to bar Guantanamo detainees from being tried in a civilian courtroom, the Biden administration must do all it can to ensure as fair a trial as possible in military court. (The administration has just gotten a start on repatriating detainees, with the first discharge of a Guantanamo prisoner under Biden’s watch having taken place earlier this week.)

Although the Supreme Court has not weighed in directly on how the due process clause applies to Guantanamo detainees, it did rule in the 2008 Boumediene v. Bush decision that detainees can challenge their detention in federal court. It is not a stretch, then, to say that due process should apply more broadly to detainees — and it should certainly not be in the interest of the Biden administration to reject that.

Letting Guantanamo Bay’s moral stain linger also undermines Biden’s commitment not only to advancing human rights but also to centering them in his policy making, whether foreign or domestic. As the president himself said back in February, “We must start with diplomacy rooted in America’s most cherished democratic values: defending freedom, championing opportunity, upholding universal rights, respecting the rule of law, and treating every person with dignity.” It’s hard for leaders of other nations to take Biden at his word if the United States leaves open the legal black hole in Guantanamo Bay.

In the end, Biden has an opportunity to finally move the country past the darkest days of the Bush years. And now that he has committed to ending the war in Afghanistan before the end of the summer, there’s even less legal ground or justification — if there ever was any — for maintaining a wartime prison that’s suspended from the country’s legal and moral obligations. If Biden wants to make good on his promise to close Guantanamo Bay for the sake of holding the United States to a high standard on human rights, it’s not enough for him to wait till the detainee population dwindles to zero; he must also ensure that the United States does not violate any human or constitutional rights of a single remaining prisoner.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.