In letting Black professor go, seminary creates a profound spiritual vacancy

I note with deep disappointment and apprehension that the contract of the Rev. Emmett Price III, the sole Black full-time faculty member at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, will not be renewed (“Outcry over Black professor’s dismissal,” Metro, July 18).

A master of divinity degree from Gordon-Conwell is not easy to attain. It requires hours of learning biblical Hebrew and Greek and how these ancient languages were applied in their cultural contexts. It can be stressful for any student but especially so for the few Black students at the seminary. Many struggle to find supportive worship communities near Gordon-Conwell and are sent to the seminary by churches that often sacrifice financially to see their future pastor educated there.