Lifetime bans of unruly fans — is that like double secret probation?

Lifetime bans of offending sports fans may indeed be difficult to enforce, if only the remedies described in your article are deployed (“Lifetime bans of unruly fans difficult to enforce,” Sports, July 20). But suppose that, before stadium officials remove apprehended offenders, they take mug-shot-like photos, blow them up, and post them on walls of shame in places where entering patrons cannot help but see them. This would not only assist staff in apprehending violators of bans, but the mug shots would also function as constant reminders to family, friends, and co-workers of the offenders’ shameful idiocy. That should act as an effective deterrent, even to the adolescent and inebriated.

Vincent J. Canzoneri