He let that sink in for a moment, and then he added, “There is one exception — the Saudis. They have all those princes, and one can replace another without dramatic changes. They have this principle of the ‘shura’ — the council of royals who make deliberative, collective decisions. So the king may change but policy remains consistent.”

A skein of recent events recalled something said to me in 1986 by an official in Israel’s ministry of foreign affairs. We were sitting in his untidy office in a structure resembling a Quonset hut. He was informal, free of ideology, and deeply informed about his neighbors. “We are surrounded by one-bullet regimes,” he said. “And when the regime changes, it doesn’t change a little; it can change 180 degrees.”

Today we would have to class that analysis as one of those verities that is true until it isn’t. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as the world knows, had dozens of his half-brothers and cousins detained in a luxury hotel, where some were tortured and many were compelled to surrender portions of their “corruptly gained” wealth. And then came the murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist who wrote critical columns about the crown prince, but who had been an aide to the kingdom’s former ambassador to the United States, Prince Turki al-Faisal.

In the matter of one-bullet regimes and how that bullet can invert the policy of a nation-state, I can’t help thinking of the assassin’s bullet that killed Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin of Israel in 1995, undoing the promise of the Oslo accords and leading to Benjamin Netanyahu’s years at the head of hard-line governments hostile to the two-state promise of the Oslo accords.

Nevertheless, if we cast a cold eye across the greater Middle East, we see tyrants slain and regimes overthrown — or suppressing revolts — in ways that appear to validate the drastic-change theorem broached by that Israeli analyst years ago. One need only consider the demise of Saddam Hussein in Iraq or of Moammar Khadafy in Libya. Saddam, the implacable enemy of Iran and persecutor of Iraqi Shia, has been succeeded by an elected government in thrall to Iran and dominated by Shiite parties.

The fall of Khadafy’s monolithic dictatorship has led to ceaseless civil war in Libya and the involvement of Russia, Turkey, and Arab Gulf regimes in a many-sided power struggle that has made life a nightmare for citizens of that oil-rich country.

But the worst of the recent Mideast nightmares has played out in Syria, where the ultimate one-bullet regime, the “elected” dictatorship of Bashar Assad, has survived a decade of revolt thanks to the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards directing the counterrevolution — bringing in Hezbollah fighters from Lebanon, Shiite foot soldiers from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and elsewhere, and, crucially, the airpower of the Putin regime in Russia.

All those forces, all that firepower, have been marshaled to keep Assad from taking a bullet that might change his regime into its antithesis: a Syria governed not by an Alawite minority but a Sunni majority unwilling to remain in thrall to Shiite Iran. Half the population of Syria have been driven from their homes for that purpose; babies have been killed by Russian bombs; doctors have perished in bombed hospitals; and untold numbers of Syrians have been tortured to death in Assad’s prisons. All so that Assad’s inherited regime will not be supplanted by its antithesis.

Egypt, too, passed through its version of the 180-degree turnabout. A decade ago, senior generals, anxious that Hosni Mubarak’s son, Gamal, might replace his father and, with his partner, the steel magnate Ahmed Ezz, could put at risk the generals’ economic holdings, were perfectly happy to inform Mubarak that his time in power was up. As an Egyptian joke summarized the drama: His advisors came to Mubarak and said, “Sir, the Egyptian people are saying goodbye to you.” And Mubarak’s lordly response was to ask, “Really? Where are they going?”

The rest is history. The top brass allowed an election; the election was won by the only truly organized political party, the Muslim Brotherhood; the generals gave the bumbling Brothers enough time to discredit themselves, and then retrieved the reins of power. The appearance of popular revolution proved an illusion. But in the meantime, power seemed to rotate by 180 degrees, not once but twice.

Still . . . the various power fluctuations of the Middle East pale in comparison with our own four years of counterrevolution. That clueless con man Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate, the Iran nuclear deal, and the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership; alienated and insulted America’s closest allies; botched nuclear negotiations with North Korea; and suggested Americans could protect themselves against COVID-19 by injecting bleach.

Yet none of his blunders was as repugnant as his betrayal of the Syrian Kurds who, in coordination with American airpower, fought and defeated the fanatics of the Islamic State. Influenced by the writing of the American radical Murray Bookchin, the Syrian Kurds practice a form of communal egalitarianism based in part on the early New England town councils, with complete equality between men and women, and democratic participation in all decision-making.

In the final battle of the war against the Islamic State, Kurdish women and girls fought the sellers of enslaved women house to house in the Syrian town of Raqqa. And finished them off. For the pawns of the Islamic State cult, nothing could be worse than to be killed by a woman; such a death meant the victim could not enter paradise. Yet Trump, in a phone call, allowed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to bully him into abandoning the Syrian Kurds. What followed was a Turkish military incursion into northern Syria that amounted to ethnic cleansing. As a consequence, Trump’s secretary of defense, General James Mattis, resigned, as did Brett McGurk, the administration official overseeing the fight against the Islamic State.

Hard as it may be, we Americans have to face the fact that we now look to the rest of the world as though we live under a one-ballot regime. And if they had their way, the Trump insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 calling for Mike Pence to be hanged would be able to enter America in the club of one-bullet regimes.

Alan Berger is a retired Globe editorial writer.