After being routed by Sweden, the US women’s soccer team is in trouble before the Olympic cauldron has even been lit

And so it was on Wednesday for the US, which was knocked to its knees by three Swedish haymakers in its Olympic opener while absorbing its worst loss and first shutout in four years.

“Tokyo is going to be one big punch in the mouth,” she predicted.

TOKYO – Megan Rapinoe called it back in April when she and her US women’s soccer teammates struggled to a 1-1 draw in Stockholm.

“We got our asses kicked, didn’t we?” Rapinoe acknowledged after Sweden, which booted the Americans out of the last Games in the quarterfinals, ended their 44-match unbeaten streak with a 3-0 decision that wasn’t that close. The US was outshot, outcornered, outbattled, and generally outclassed by the Tre Kronor, who got two goals from top gun Stina Blackstenius and another from her substitute Lina Hurtig.

“I don’t think this team expects to lose a game to begin with,” said coach Vlatko Andonovski, whose squad failed for the first time under his direction. “But (also) not to lose 3-0.”

This was essentially the same American team that reclaimed the World Cup two years ago, which historically foreshadows a tumble at the next Olympics. No reigning global champion ever has won at the Games and this one is in trouble before the cauldron even has been ignited.

The Americans’ next two outings against New Zealand on Saturday and Australia on Tuesday will be decidedly less demanding and they still should advance to the quarterfinals again. But instead of a matchup with a third-place team the US likely will get a date with Brazil, which battered China 5-0 earlier in the day.

“It has put us in a big hole and we are the only ones who can get ourselves out of it,” mused Andonovski. “It is not going to be easy.”

Not that the US hasn’t been smacked around before in an Olympic opener. The Yanks lost 2-0 to Norway in 2008 but came back to win the gold medal. This time, though, it feels different. This is an aging team with six starters over 30 and a 36-year-old captain. Two of its would-be saviors off the bench against the Swedes were Carli Lloyd, who’s 39 with more than 300 caps, and Rapinoe, who’s 36.

Playing in a steambath in an empty Tokyo Stadium where the heat index was over 90, the Americans simply wilted as their canary-colored rivals came at them in numbers for 90 minutes –– creating, crossing, finishing, exulting.

“We have so many players that can do good stuff and as a team we are very good,” mused Blackstenius. “Every player is very happy about going very attacking.”

That certainly wasn’t Sweden’s style in Rio, where the objective was to thwart and frustrate the US. So they did and went on to win the silver medal, only their second ever.

“We played a bunch of cowards,” groused US goalkeeper Hope Solo after the Swedes had prevailed in a penalty shootout. “The better team did not win.”

The better team definitely won this time and won decisively. Even before Blackstenius headed in Sofia Jakobsson’s deft cross in the 25th minute, her colleagues had the Americans pinned back in their own end, forcing corners and making keeper Alyssa Naeher dive and leap and scramble. Once Blackstenius roofed the rebound of Amanda Ilestedt’s ricochet off the left post in the 54th minute it was over. Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita might as well have called it a TKO and let everyone hit the showers. It was that one-sided.

Not that the US ever has had it easy at Olympus. Uncle Sam’s nieces customarily have to sweat blood and suffer for their gold, which they won in 1996, 2004, 2008, and 2012. In their 10 medal-round matches since the women’s version was added to the program in 1996, nine have been decided by one goal and six of them in extra time including the finals in Sydney, Athens, and Beijing.

As satisfying as the Cup triumph was in 2019, it was a high-wire production in the knockout round. The US beat Spain 2-1 on two Rapinoe penalty kicks, edged France 2-1 on two Rapinoe goals and then England 2-1. The 2-0 victory over the Dutch in the final was scoreless after an hour.

For all of their gilded accomplishments over the past quarter century the Americans never have been that far ahead of their top pursuers, who are growing in number.

“This is the highest level and these are the best teams in the world,” said Rapinoe. “If we don’t play well, we don’t win those games.”

Losing by three goals to anyone, though, was a shock. This year the US had scored 37 goals in a dozen matches and yielded one. This never has been a team that has had to chase the game so when the Americans fell behind they didn’t quite know how to rally when a wave of blonde ponytails kept running at them. By the time Rapinoe came off the bench the cause was lost.

“It is what it is,” she said. “We got bopped and we have two more games comimg quick and fast. And now we know exactly what we need to do.”