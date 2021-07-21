Arnór Traustason, Adam Buksa score twice for Revolution in dominating win at Inter Miami CF

There has been talk of Lionel Messi being courted by Inter Miami CF and speculation of a visit to a game while vacationing with his family. But Inter might consider itself fortunate Messi passed on Wednesday night’s game, as the Revolution took a dominating 5-0 win.

The Revolution (9-3-3, 30 points) scored four goals in the first half for the first time ever in a road match and Miami (2-8-2, 8 points) was never in contention and was booed off the field by the DRVPNK Stadium crowd in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Adam Buksa and Arnór Traustason scored twice and Teal Bunbury once as the Revolution increased its road unbeaten streak to three games.