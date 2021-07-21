Arnór Traustason, Adam Buksa score twice for Revolution in dominating win at Inter Miami CF

There has been talk of Lionel Messi being courted by Inter Miami CF and speculation of a visit to a game while vacationing with his family. But Inter might consider itself fortunate Messi passed on Wednesday night’s game, as the Revolution took a dominating 5-0 win.
The Revolution (9-3-3, 30 points) scored four goals in the first half for the first time ever in a road match and Miami (2-8-2, 8 points) was never in contention and was booed off the field by the DRVPNK Stadium crowd in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Adam Buksa and Arnór Traustason scored twice and Teal Bunbury once as the Revolution increased its road unbeaten streak to three games.
Advertisement
Traustason scored his first MLS goal after earning a free kick as Nicolas Figal was cautioned, then heading in a Carles Gil free kick in the 15th minute.
Bunbury upped the lead with a rebound of a Tommy McNamara shot in the 27th minute. Lucas Maciel started the sequence, dispossessing Blaise Matuidi, then finding Gil. Gil combined with Bunbury via a Buksa dummy, took a return pass and found McNamara, whose drive from the right was parried by Nick Marsman directly to Bunbury, who converted his second goal of the season.
Traustason scored again after a Gil-Bunbury breakaway led to a corner kick in the 36th minute.
Buksa’s right-foot volley off a Gil cross made it a four-goal lead in the fourth minute of first half added time, then Buksa finished a breakaway off a Gustavo Bou feed in the 83d minute.
The Revolution, who play host to CF Montreal Sunday, nearly had more goals in the opening half, but Bunbury was ruled offside on a breakaway (11th) and then had a shot saved on a three-on-one in stoppage time.
ó