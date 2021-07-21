A day before the cauldron is lit, Olympic Opening Ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke

TOKYO — The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee fired the director of the Opening Ceremony on Thursday because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998.

Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said Opening Ceremony director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed. He was accused of using a joke about the Holocaust in his comedy act, including the phrase “Let’s play Holocaust,” in one of his shows.

His dismissal comes the day before Friday’s Opening Ceremony of the pandemic-delayed Games.