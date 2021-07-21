Patriots place three rookies on non-football injury list

The Patriots placed three draft picks on the non-football injury list Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who went in the fourth round, did miss some practice time this spring, although his injury is unclear. Linebacker Cameron McGrone, a fifth-round selection, tore an ACL in a game last November, and safety Joshuah Bledsoe, a sixth-round choice, sustained a wrist injury at the Senior Bowl.