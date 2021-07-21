Patriots sign defensive lineman Christian Barmore, now have entire draft class under contract

The Patriots have officially signed all eight of their 2021 draft picks.
Defensive lineman Christian Barmore was the final rookie to ink his contract, doing so on Wednesday. His agent, Nicole Lynn, shared a photo of the moment on social media.
Barmore, selected in the second round with the 38th overall pick, played two seasons at Alabama before declaring for the draft. He earned defensive MVP honors in this year’s CFP national championship game.
Congrats @chris_barmore on signing your rookie contract today! @Patriots #KlutchSports pic.twitter.com/HMf1w8Ehof— Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) July 21, 2021
Barmore and the rest of New England’s rookie class have begun reporting to Gillette Stadium this week. Training camp begins on July 28.
