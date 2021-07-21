Revolution defender Henry Kessler added to US men’s national soccer team camp

New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler was called into the United States men’s national soccer team’s training camp on Wednesday by coach Gregg Berhalter.

Kessler was to begin training with the team on Wednesday ahead of its Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal matchup against Jamaica on Sunday in Dallas (9:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1).

Defender Walker Zimmerman will miss the rest of the Gold Cup because of a strained hamstring. Zimmerman was hurt early in the first half of Sunday’s 1-0 win over Canada, which completed the group stage.