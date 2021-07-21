Revolution defender Henry Kessler added to US men’s national soccer team camp

New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler was called into the United States men’s national soccer team’s training camp on Wednesday by coach Gregg Berhalter.
Kessler was to begin training with the team on Wednesday ahead of its Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal matchup against Jamaica on Sunday in Dallas (9:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1).
Defender Walker Zimmerman will miss the rest of the Gold Cup because of a strained hamstring. Zimmerman was hurt early in the first half of Sunday’s 1-0 win over Canada, which completed the group stage.
San Jose forward Cade Cowell was also added to the US camp.
Kessler, 23, was called up to the U-23 men’s national team twice this year, making three appearances in the Concacaf Olympics qualifying games in March. This will be the first time he joins the top-level US men’s national team.
He joins Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner in the USMNT camp. Kessler, a second-year pro, has appeared in 12 games (nine starts) for the Revolution this season and has 10 blocks, 12 interceptions, and 44 clearances. Last year, he became the first rookie to win Revolution Defender of the Year since 2011.
Material from an Associated Press report was used in this story.