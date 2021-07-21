Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two shootings in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday as crowds celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks first NBA championship in 50 years left three people wounded, police said.

The shootings both happened about 12:42 a.m. at two locations near Water Street, police said in a statement. TV station WISN had a reporter broadcasting from the scene when multiple shots were heard, prompting people to flee.

A 22-year-old man had non-life threatening injuries from one of the shootings, police said, and a suspect was in custody.