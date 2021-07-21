Tom Brady is still motivated by a team he says passed on him in free agency

“There was a story in free agency and one of the teams, they were interested,” said Brady . “And all of a sudden they weren’t interested in the very end. I was sitting there thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that mother f—er? Are you serious?’”

Notably, Brady was asked about a comment he made during an earlier appearance in the offseason on HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” in which he described his experience in free agency in 2020.

Tom Brady recently joined Jim Gray for a SiriusXM Town Hall discussion. The interview will debut on Wednesday at 6 p.m., but a few of Brady’s quotes have emerged beforehand.

Gray asked Brady which team he might have been referring to, but the 43-year-old quarterback didn’t specify.

“There are private things for me that are going to remain motivational for me,” Brady said, according to a transcription of the interview from Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “They know who they are … it’s fine. Everyone has a choice to choose. I think what you realize is, there are not as many smart people as you think. That’s just the reality. I think it’d be a no-brainer if you said, ‘Hey, you’ve got a chance to get Wayne Gretzky on your team, or you got a chance to have Michael Jordan on your team.’ … ‘Oh, we don’t need him, no thanks. We’re good.’

“In my mind, I’m kind of thinking, ‘OK, let me go show those teams what they’re missing,’” Brady added. “At the same time, let me go prove to the team that did bet on me, and the team that really showed they really wanted me, and committed to me, that I’m not going to let them down.”

On returning to Gillette Stadium for a Week 4 matchup with the Patriots in the upcoming 2021 season, Brady noted that — given he has a stated two-year window left in the NFL — it will be “the last time probably in my career” he gets to play in Foxborough.

“There’s a lot to happen between now and then, and obviously I know the challenge of beating a great team like that, a great organization, great players, so many friends that are still on the team that still are my brothers,” Brady explained of facing New England. “Unfortunately, we’re going to be on different sides of the stadium this time around.”