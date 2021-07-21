Women are the faces of Team USA at the Olympics

While there was a sense of pride for these women to leave for Tokyo realizing they and their colleagues carry the best chance at worldwide glory, some are wondering why it has taken so long for American sports culture to recognize these exceptional athletes.

Or it could be a case of those outside of these athletic circles finally acknowledging what has been obvious for the past several Olympic Games: Most of the elite athletes from the US, those with the best chances at gold medals, are women.

TOKYO — What is undeniable about these Tokyo Olympics is that the best of the American athletes are mainly women, perhaps a byproduct of increased attention and recognition for women’s sports in the United States.

Simone Biles. Katie Ledecky. April Ross. Sunisa Lee. Breanna Stewart. Megan Rapinoe. A’ja Wilson. All are American athletes expected to capture gold here in Tokyo.

According to the US Olympic Committee, 329 women help make up the 613-member American roster, the third consecutive Games that US women have outnumbered men. It is the most women representing one country at any Games. In addition, eight American women heading to Tokyo have won four or more Olympic gold medals.

Track legend Allyson Felix qualified for her fifth Games, this time in the 400 meters and 400-meter relay. Basketball players Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird are each vying for their fifth consecutive Olympic gold.

Taurasi and Bird, who are synonymous with the growth of women’s basketball over the past 15 years, weren’t surprised by the number of dynamic US female athletes headed for Tokyo. The only surprise, according to Taurasi, is they have not received more attention in the past.

“I guess it’s kind of nice they finally took some notice,” Taurasi said.

Bird added, “In the last Olympics, didn’t the US women out-medal some countries, if my memory serves? So maybe we’re just not getting the coverage we deserve. I don’t think it’s been all of a sudden women in the US have been elite in what they do athletically.”

The US’s youngest Olympian is 15-year-old swimmer Katie Grimes, who qualified in the 800-meter freestyle. She is the youngest US Olympic swimmer since Amanda Beard, at 14, competed in Atlanta in 1996.

The most dominant teams representing the US here in Tokyo are women’s teams. The American women are favored to win gold in gymnastics, basketball, volleyball, and soccer.

“It’s a dream come true, honestly,” Hanson, Mass., native and former Boston College soccer Kristie Mewis said of going to the Olympics alongside so many amazing US women athletes. “These players, they have won so many things, done so much in their careers. They’re so successful on and off the field, so I look up to every single one of them, being able to play next to them at every single practice and games. It really is just inspiring and so special, and these are days I will never forget.”

Another female athlete to watch is Florence, Mass., native Gabby Thomas, who qualified for the 200 meters with a time of 21.61 seconds at the track and field trials. It was the fastest time since Florence Griffith Joyner’s 21.34 in the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

US women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley participated in three Olympics as a player (1996, 2000, and 2004) and has been part of the growth of women’s sports in the US. She is now coaching a new generation of players who benefited from her success and the WNBA’s emergence in the late 1990s.

“Women’s teams have been very successful the past couple of Olympic Games,” Staley said. “And when you have an Olympic year, you tend to invest and pour into ensuring that we bring back some gold medals. If we can [put more emphasis on women’s sports] between Olympic Games, we can put more spotlight on the successful women.”

What appears to be the next step for American women athletes is receiving the consistent attention and praise at home that they do abroad, especially during Olympic years. The athletes themselves are hardly surprised that they are becoming the standard for American sports dominance. They just want to be acknowledged for that standing. They want accolades more often than every four years.

“It’s just a matter of time,” said Wilson, who is participating in her first Olympic Games. “We’re being seen more. We’re being talked about more. People watch you and numbers don’t lie. At the end of the day we’re finally getting the recognition. We’ve always been working hard. We’ve always been so true to this. It’s finally being highlighted and we’re just doing what we love.”

There is unquestionably a bond between many of the women athletes because they have similar journeys, many with little fanfare, until reaching this ultimate stage.

“Any time you compete in the Olympic Games, there’s pride that’s on the line, camaraderie between the athletes, especially the women because we have been so successful and we want each other to compete and succeed,” Staley said. “I do think that fans and people in the USA want that and support that. They want us to do well and we feel a certain amount of pressure to perform at a high level, and we usually do.”

